A Global Debt Crisis Is Unlikely In the Near-Term, Even As More Defaults Loom, Report Says

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (S&P Global Ratings) -- While the ratio of global debt-to-GDP is at a record high, the continuing recovery of the global economy will likely prevent a debt crisis any time soon, S&P Global Ratings said in its report "Global Debt Leverage: Near-Term Crisis Unlikely, Even As More Defaults Loom," published March 10.

Global debt to GDP has been rising for many years; the pandemic simply exacerbated the trend. While global debt hit a record (estimated) $201 trillion at the end of last year--equivalent to 267% of GDP--we project it will ease to 258% by the end of this year before steadying at around

255%-256% in 2022-2023. Naturally, the shape of the post-pandemic recovery will factor into how much and how quickly corporates, governments and households can trim debt, if at all.

We forecast real global GDP growth at 5.0% in 2021, 4.0% in 2022 and 3.6% in 2023. The recovery is predicated on a successful vaccine rollout, availability of credit, and adjustments in corporate, government, and household spending and borrowing patterns.

Either way, higher global leverage means elevated default risk. S&P Global Ratings thinks defaults may hit levels not seen since 2009. Moreover, heavy corporate debt may delay the recovery of credit metrics beyond 2022 for hard-hit sectors, such as airlines and leisure.

Our baseline expectation is for the U.S. trailing 12-month speculative-grade corporate default rate to rise to 7% by year-end, from 6.6% in December 2020. For Europe, the equivalent expectation is

6.5%, from 5.3%. Risks to our base case include disorderly reflation, a spike in policy rates or even wider credit spreads, the spread of harder-hitting COVID-19 strains, poor vaccine take-ups, and consumption demand rebounding less than we expect as a result of structural shifts.

Government monetary and fiscal policies have bolstered prices of financial and real assets. While we expect policy rates to remain low, creditors fearing inflation or reacting to an unexpected adverse event could reset risk-return expectations, resulting in higher debt-servicing costs and reduced accessibility to funding. Interest rates are already beginning to normalize as the COVID recovery gathers pace.

"A normalization of interest rates owing to a strong COVID recovery is natural," said S&P Global Ratings Senior Research Fellow Terence Chan. "That said, the speed and volatility of the path towards normalization is more of a concern."

The recent jump in longer-term U.S. nominal yields has been notable. A gradual rise in real yields could simply reflect improved confidence in the economic outlook (inflation expectations would seem to imply the same). Credit spreads may drift higher as real yields rise, but again this could simply mean more confidence in the future.

Nonetheless, markets have shown a tendency to react strongly to the withdrawal of policy stimulus, and this point may be brought closer by the recovery implicit in rising yields. A rapid and volatile reset of investors' risk-return expectations could result in a sharp repricing of financial and real assets, rising debt-servicing costs (hitting borrowers that assumed rates would be "lower for longer") and drying up funding accessibility for some borrowers.

This report does not constitute a rating action.

AUSTRALIA

S&P Global Ratings Australia Pty Ltd holds Australian financial services license number 337565 under the Corporations Act 2001. S&P Global Ratings'credit ratings and related research are not intended for and must not be distributed to any person in Australia other than a wholesale client (as defined in Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act).

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect at www.capitaliq.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to [email protected]. Ratings information can also be found on S&P Global Ratings' public website by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.

Copyright © 2021 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved.

No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, valuations, model, software or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages.

Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. Rating-related publications may be published for a variety of reasons that are not necessarily dependent on action by rating committees, including, but not limited to, the publication of a periodic update on a credit rating and related analyses.

To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw or suspend such acknowledgment at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof.

S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain non-public information received in connection with each analytical process.

S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees.

STANDARD & POOR'S, S&P and RATINGSDIRECT are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-global-debt-crisis-is-unlikely-in-the-near-term-even-as-more-defaults-loom-report-says-301244990.html

SOURCE S&P Global Ratings