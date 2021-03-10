Westrock Co (WRK) CEO - President Steven C Voorhees Sold $4.1 million of Shares

CEO - President of Westrock Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven C Voorhees (insider trades) sold 78,048 shares of WRK on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $52.95 a share. The total sale was $4.1 million.

WestRock Co provides paper and packaging solutions in consumer and corrugated markets. The Company offers corrugated container, paperboard, partitions and protective packaging, containerboard and beverage multipacks. Westrock Co has a market cap of $13.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.960000 with and P/S ratio of 0.80. The dividend yield of Westrock Co stocks is 1.52%. Westrock Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 1.90% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

