Schlumberger (SLB) EVP, Performance Management Abdellah Merad Sold $1.2 million of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: SLB +2.04%

EVP, Performance Management of Schlumberger (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Abdellah Merad (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of SLB on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $29.44 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Schlumberger Ltd is a supplier of products and services to the oil and gas industry. It provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. Schlumberger Ltd has a market cap of $41.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.720000 with and P/S ratio of 1.77. The dividend yield of Schlumberger Ltd stocks is 1.66%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Performance Management Abdellah Merad sold 40,000 shares of SLB stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $29.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SLB, click here

.

