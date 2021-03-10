Cerner Corp (CERN) Exec. VP & CFO Mark J Erceg Bought $750,208 of Shares

Exec. VP & CFO of Cerner Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark J Erceg (insider trades) bought 10,547 shares of CERN on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $71.13 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $750,208.

Cerner Corp is a supplier of healthcare information technology and offers software, professional services, medical device integration, remote hosting and employer health, and wellness services. The Domestic segment generates maximum revenue. Cerner Corp has a market cap of $21.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.000000 with a P/E ratio of 28.06 and P/S ratio of 3.99. The dividend yield of Cerner Corp stocks is 1.07%. Cerner Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Cerner Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

Exec. VP & CFO Mark J Erceg bought 10,547 shares of CERN stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $71.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.

Exec. VP & CFO Mark J Erceg bought 10,761 shares of CERN stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $69.66. The price of the stock has increased by 1.92% since.

Exec. VP & CFO Mark J Erceg bought 10,655 shares of CERN stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $70.43. The price of the stock has increased by 0.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director William D Zollars sold 6,256 shares of CERN stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $72.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.24% since.

