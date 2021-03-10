>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cerner Corp (CERN) Exec. VP & CFO Mark J Erceg Bought $750,208 of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: CERN +0.43%

Exec. VP & CFO of Cerner Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark J Erceg (insider trades) bought 10,547 shares of CERN on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $71.13 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $750,208.

Cerner Corp is a supplier of healthcare information technology and offers software, professional services, medical device integration, remote hosting and employer health, and wellness services. The Domestic segment generates maximum revenue. Cerner Corp has a market cap of $21.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.000000 with a P/E ratio of 28.06 and P/S ratio of 3.99. The dividend yield of Cerner Corp stocks is 1.07%. Cerner Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Cerner Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Exec. VP & CFO Mark J Erceg bought 10,547 shares of CERN stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $71.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.
  • Exec. VP & CFO Mark J Erceg bought 10,761 shares of CERN stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $69.66. The price of the stock has increased by 1.92% since.
  • Exec. VP & CFO Mark J Erceg bought 10,655 shares of CERN stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $70.43. The price of the stock has increased by 0.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director William D Zollars sold 6,256 shares of CERN stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $72.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CERN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)