Vicor Corp (vicr) CFO and Secretary James A Simms Sold $1.9 million of Shares

CFO and Secretary of Vicor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James A Simms (insider trades) sold 19,843 shares of vicr on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $93.91 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Vicor Corp manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems. The company operates in BBU, VI Chip, Picor and Corporate segment. It derives a majority of its revenue from the BBU and Picor segment. Vicor Corp has a market cap of $4.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.750000 with a P/E ratio of 239.39 and P/S ratio of 14.06. Vicor Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 49.20% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of VICR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $102.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.27% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Secretary James A Simms sold 19,843 shares of VICR stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $93.91. The price of the stock has increased by 1.96% since.

CFO and Secretary James A Simms sold 41,993 shares of VICR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $101.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.45% since.

CFO and Secretary James A Simms sold 2,000 shares of VICR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $98.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.98% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Andrew D'amico sold 3,000 shares of VICR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $100.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.61% since.

Corp. Vice President Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of VICR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $101.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.7% since.

