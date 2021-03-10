>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vicor Corp (vicr) CFO and Secretary James A Simms Sold $1.9 million of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: VICR +1.85%

CFO and Secretary of Vicor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James A Simms (insider trades) sold 19,843 shares of vicr on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $93.91 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Vicor Corp manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems. The company operates in BBU, VI Chip, Picor and Corporate segment. It derives a majority of its revenue from the BBU and Picor segment. Vicor Corp has a market cap of $4.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $95.750000 with a P/E ratio of 239.39 and P/S ratio of 14.06. Vicor Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 49.20% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of VICR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $102.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.27% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Secretary James A Simms sold 19,843 shares of VICR stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $93.91. The price of the stock has increased by 1.96% since.
  • CFO and Secretary James A Simms sold 41,993 shares of VICR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $101.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.45% since.
  • CFO and Secretary James A Simms sold 2,000 shares of VICR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $98.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.98% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Andrew D'amico sold 3,000 shares of VICR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $100.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.61% since.
  • Corp. Vice President Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of VICR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $101.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of vicr, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)