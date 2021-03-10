First Eagle Commentary: Views From the Global Value Team

We are pleased to invite you to the first in our new monthly video series as Matt McLennan considers the outlook for the "great reflation." Do value stocks and international stocks have the potential to outperform growth stocks and US stocks for an extended time? What possible path might gold and other real assets take in such a period?
Watch video here.
