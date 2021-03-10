Corning Inc (GLW) Exec. Vice President and CFO R Tony Tripeny Sold $1.7 million of Shares

Exec. Vice President and CFO of Corning Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R Tony Tripeny (insider trades) sold 44,795 shares of GLW on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $38.9 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Corning Inc is the leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments are Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences. Corning Inc has a market cap of $29.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.970000 with a P/E ratio of 82.93 and P/S ratio of 2.75. The dividend yield of Corning Inc stocks is 2.30%. Corning Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.80% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Wendell P Weeks sold 146,629 shares of GLW stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $37.74. The price of the stock has increased by 3.26% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Exec. Vice President and CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of GLW stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $38.9. The price of the stock has increased by 0.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and CLAO Lewis A Steverson sold 8,150 shares of GLW stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $38.16. The price of the stock has increased by 2.12% since.

Senior VP & Controller Edward A Schlesinger sold 3,610 shares of GLW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $38.96. The price of the stock has increased by 0.03% since.

Exec. VP & Chief Tech. Officer David L Morse sold 150 shares of GLW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $38.67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.78% since.

Exec. VP & Innovation Officer Martin J Curran sold 97,110 shares of GLW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $38.71. The price of the stock has increased by 0.67% since.

Senior VP & GM, Automotive Avery H Nelson Iii sold 16,155 shares of GLW stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $36.54. The price of the stock has increased by 6.65% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GLW, click here