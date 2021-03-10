Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) CFO Kenneth Booth Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CFO of Credit Acceptance Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth Booth (insider trades) sold 2,500 shares of CACC on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $425.35 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.
Credit Acceptance Corp is a consumer finance company that offers automobile dealers financing programs that enables them to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Credit Acceptance Corp has a market cap of $6.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $401.150000 with a P/E ratio of 16.88 and P/S ratio of 4.30. Credit Acceptance Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Credit Acceptance Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,500 shares of CACC stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $425.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.69% since.
