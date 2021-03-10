Analog Devices Inc (ADI) SVP, Finance & CFO Prashanth Mahendra-rajah Sold $1.3 million of Shares

SVP, Finance & CFO of Analog Devices Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Prashanth Mahendra-rajah (insider trades) sold 8,700 shares of ADI on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $148.89 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Analog Devices Inc is engaged in the semiconductor industry. Its business involves designing, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits used in all types of electronic equipment. Analog Devices Inc has a market cap of $54.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $147.110000 with a P/E ratio of 39.03 and P/S ratio of 9.36. The dividend yield of Analog Devices Inc stocks is 1.75%. Analog Devices Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of ADI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $157.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.35% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CAO (principal acct. officer) Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of ADI stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $163.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.18% since.

