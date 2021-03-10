>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Fiserv Inc (FISV) EVP, Global Sales Christopher M Foskett Sold $980,000 of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: FISV +1.11%

EVP, Global Sales of Fiserv Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher M Foskett (insider trades) sold 8,000 shares of FISV on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $122.5 a share. The total sale was $980,000.

Fiserv Inc is a business solutions provider. Its service offering primarily includes electronic processing services. Fiserv Inc has a market cap of $82.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $123.860000 with a P/E ratio of 88.28 and P/S ratio of 5.68. Fiserv Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Fiserv Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of FISV stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $110.99. The price of the stock has increased by 11.6% since.
  • EVP, Senior Group President Devin Mcgranahan sold 10,000 shares of FISV stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $123.32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.44% since.
  • Chief Administrative Officer Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of FISV stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $123.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.5% since.
  • EVP, Global Sales Christopher M Foskett sold 8,000 shares of FISV stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $122.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.11% since.
  • Chief Administrative Officer Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of FISV stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $112.65. The price of the stock has increased by 9.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FISV, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)