Fiserv Inc (FISV) EVP, Global Sales Christopher M Foskett Sold $980,000 of Shares

EVP, Global Sales of Fiserv Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher M Foskett (insider trades) sold 8,000 shares of FISV on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $122.5 a share. The total sale was $980,000.

Fiserv Inc is a business solutions provider. Its service offering primarily includes electronic processing services. Fiserv Inc has a market cap of $82.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $123.860000 with a P/E ratio of 88.28 and P/S ratio of 5.68. Fiserv Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Fiserv Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of FISV stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $110.99. The price of the stock has increased by 11.6% since.

EVP, Senior Group President Devin Mcgranahan sold 10,000 shares of FISV stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $123.32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.44% since.

Chief Administrative Officer Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of FISV stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $123.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.5% since.

EVP, Global Sales Christopher M Foskett sold 8,000 shares of FISV stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $122.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.11% since.

Chief Administrative Officer Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of FISV stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $112.65. The price of the stock has increased by 9.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FISV, click here