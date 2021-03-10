>
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Co-COO Joseph Hakman Sold $740,892 of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: ARE -0.79%

Co-COO of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph Hakman (insider trades) sold 4,615 shares of ARE on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $160.54 a share. The total sale was $740,892.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is an urban office REIT engaged in life science and technology campuses through ownership, operation, management and selective redevelopment and development of properties in office/laboratory space. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a market cap of $22.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $161.680000 with a P/E ratio of 27.64 and P/S ratio of 10.84. The dividend yield of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc stocks is 2.64%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.50% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP - Regional Market Director Terezia C Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of ARE stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $161.59. The price of the stock has increased by 0.06% since.
  • Co-COO Joseph Hakman sold 4,615 shares of ARE stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $160.54. The price of the stock has increased by 0.71% since.
  • EVP - Regional Market Director Hunter Kass sold 3,423 shares of ARE stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $159.94. The price of the stock has increased by 1.09% since.
  • Co-Chief Investment Officer Daniel J Ryan sold 2,500 shares of ARE stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $163.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.35% since.
  • Co-Chief Investment Officer Daniel J Ryan sold 10,000 shares of ARE stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $165.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.41% since.

