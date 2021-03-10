Terex Corp (TEX) CHAIRMAN AND CEO John L Jr Garrison Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Terex Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John L Jr Garrison (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of TEX on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $45.52 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Terex Corp is a global manufacturer of a wide variety of construction and materials processing equipment such as cranes, aerial work platforms, and rock crushers. Terex Corp has a market cap of $3.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.000000 with and P/S ratio of 1.04. The dividend yield of Terex Corp stocks is 0.52%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CHAIRMAN AND CEO John L Jr Garrison sold 50,000 shares of TEX stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $45.52. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.

CHAIRMAN AND CEO John L Jr Garrison sold 50,000 shares of TEX stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $43.12. The price of the stock has increased by 6.68% since.

CHAIRMAN AND CEO John L Jr Garrison sold 96,980 shares of TEX stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 15% since.

CHAIRMAN AND CEO John L Jr Garrison sold 53,020 shares of TEX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $40.16. The price of the stock has increased by 14.54% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President, CFO John D Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of TEX stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $43.89. The price of the stock has increased by 4.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, Materials Processin Kieran Hegarty sold 32,883 shares of TEX stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $42.99. The price of the stock has increased by 7% since.

Former VP Controller & CAO Mark I Clair sold 966 shares of TEX stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $41.43. The price of the stock has increased by 11.03% since.

Senior V.P., Gen Counsel Sec. Scott Posner sold 12,000 shares of TEX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $42. The price of the stock has increased by 9.52% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Stephen Johnston sold 1,385 shares of TEX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $41.53. The price of the stock has increased by 10.76% since.

Former VP Controller & CAO Mark I Clair sold 22,638 shares of TEX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $40.5. The price of the stock has increased by 13.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TEX, click here