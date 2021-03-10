>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) EVP - Rousselot Jos Vervoort Sold $760,900 of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: DAR -4.89%

EVP - Rousselot of Darling Ingredients Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jos Vervoort (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of DAR on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $76.09 a share. The total sale was $760,900.

Darling Ingredients Inc is a developer and producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating customized specialty solutions for customers in pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fuel, and fertilizer industries. Darling Ingredients Inc has a market cap of $12.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.680000 with a P/E ratio of 41.96 and P/S ratio of 3.49. Darling Ingredients Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.80% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Randall C Stuewe sold 255,000 shares of DAR stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $70.53. The price of the stock has increased by 5.88% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP - Darling US Rendering Ops Rick A Elrod sold 20,535 shares of DAR stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $76.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.66% since.
  • EVP - Rousselot Jos Vervoort sold 10,000 shares of DAR stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $76.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.85% since.
  • EVP - Rousselot Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of DAR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $68.13. The price of the stock has increased by 9.61% since.
  • EVP - Rendering & Specialties Der Velden Jan Van sold 25,000 shares of DAR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $68.12. The price of the stock has increased by 9.63% since.
  • EVP- Chief Admin. Officer John O Muse sold 10,000 shares of DAR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $67.8. The price of the stock has increased by 10.15% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DAR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)