Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) EVP - Rousselot Jos Vervoort Sold $760,900 of Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc is a developer and producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating customized specialty solutions for customers in pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fuel, and fertilizer industries. Darling Ingredients Inc has a market cap of $12.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.680000 with a P/E ratio of 41.96 and P/S ratio of 3.49. Darling Ingredients Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.80% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Randall C Stuewe sold 255,000 shares of DAR stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $70.53. The price of the stock has increased by 5.88% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP - Darling US Rendering Ops Rick A Elrod sold 20,535 shares of DAR stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $76.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.66% since.

EVP - Rousselot Jos Vervoort sold 10,000 shares of DAR stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $76.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.85% since.

EVP - Rousselot Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of DAR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $68.13. The price of the stock has increased by 9.61% since.

EVP - Rendering & Specialties Der Velden Jan Van sold 25,000 shares of DAR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $68.12. The price of the stock has increased by 9.63% since.

EVP- Chief Admin. Officer John O Muse sold 10,000 shares of DAR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $67.8. The price of the stock has increased by 10.15% since.

