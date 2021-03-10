>
Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) Chairman and CEO Thomas L Williams Sold $3.4 million of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: PH +3.52%

Chairman and CEO of Parker Hannifin Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas L Williams (insider trades) sold 11,431 shares of PH on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $299.8 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Parker Hannifin Corp is a diversified manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates in two reportable business segments namely Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. Parker Hannifin Corp has a market cap of $39.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $306.300000 with a P/E ratio of 27.90 and P/S ratio of 2.96. The dividend yield of Parker Hannifin Corp stocks is 1.15%. Parker Hannifin Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Parker Hannifin Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Thomas L Williams sold 11,431 shares of PH stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $299.8. The price of the stock has increased by 2.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Lance M Fritz bought 3,900 shares of PH stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $299.82. The price of the stock has increased by 2.16% since.
  • President & COO Lee C Banks sold 7,851 shares of PH stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $300. The price of the stock has increased by 2.1% since.
  • VP, Pres-Fluid Connectors Andrew D Ross sold 2,594 shares of PH stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $298.83. The price of the stock has increased by 2.5% since.

