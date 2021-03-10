>
Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) President and CEO Linda F Kozlowski Bought $75,328 of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: APRN -2.03%

President and CEO of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Linda F Kozlowski (insider trades) bought 10,700 shares of APRN on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $7.04 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $75,328.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc creates original recipes, which are sent along with fresh, seasonal ingredients, directly to customers for them to prepare, cook, and enjoy. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a market cap of $129.194 million; its shares were traded at around $7.230000 with and P/S ratio of 0.24. Blue Apron Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 29.00% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Linda F Kozlowski bought 10,700 shares of APRN stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $7.04. The price of the stock has increased by 2.7% since.
  • President and CEO Linda F Kozlowski sold 8,721 shares of APRN stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $8.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Elizabeth Huebner bought 14,090 shares of APRN stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $7.17. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer Irina Krechmer sold 3,984 shares of APRN stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $8.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.32% since.
  • General Counsel & Corp. Sec'y Meredith L Deutsch sold 2,993 shares of APRN stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $8.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.32% since.

For the complete insider trading history of APRN, click here

.

