Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) President and CEO Linda F Kozlowski Bought $75,328 of Shares

President and CEO of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Linda F Kozlowski (insider trades) bought 10,700 shares of APRN on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $7.04 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $75,328.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc creates original recipes, which are sent along with fresh, seasonal ingredients, directly to customers for them to prepare, cook, and enjoy. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a market cap of $129.194 million; its shares were traded at around $7.230000 with and P/S ratio of 0.24. Blue Apron Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 29.00% over the past 5 years.

President and CEO Linda F Kozlowski bought 10,700 shares of APRN stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $7.04. The price of the stock has increased by 2.7% since.

President and CEO Linda F Kozlowski sold 8,721 shares of APRN stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $8.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.32% since.

Director Elizabeth Huebner bought 14,090 shares of APRN stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $7.17. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.

Chief Technology Officer Irina Krechmer sold 3,984 shares of APRN stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $8.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.32% since.

General Counsel & Corp. Sec'y Meredith L Deutsch sold 2,993 shares of APRN stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $8.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.32% since.

