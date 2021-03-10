Ufp Industries Inc (UFPI) CEO Matthew J Missad Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CEO of Ufp Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew J Missad (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of UFPI on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $67.61 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Universal Forest Products Inc and its subsidiaries supply wood and wood-alternative products to three primary markets namely retail,industrial and construction. Ufp Industries Inc has a market cap of $4.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.800000 with a P/E ratio of 17.20 and P/S ratio of 0.79. The dividend yield of Ufp Industries Inc stocks is 0.76%. Ufp Industries Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 22.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Ufp Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Matthew J Missad sold 20,000 shares of UFPI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $67.61. The price of the stock has increased by 1.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Vice President of Accounting Scott T Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFPI stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $64.02. The price of the stock has increased by 7.47% since.

President and COO Patrick M Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFPI stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $61.78. The price of the stock has increased by 11.36% since.

Pres & COO, UFP Retail, LLC Allen T Peters sold 19,594 shares of UFPI stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $61.76. The price of the stock has increased by 11.4% since.

Vice President of Accounting Scott T Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFPI stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $64.02. The price of the stock has increased by 7.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of UFPI, click here