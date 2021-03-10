Square Inc (SQ) President, CEO & Chairman Jack Dorsey Sold $21.5 million of Shares

President, CEO & Chairman of Square Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jack Dorsey (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SQ on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $215.22 a share. The total sale was $21.5 million.

Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes. Square Inc has a market cap of $103.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $226.730000 with a P/E ratio of 581.35 and P/S ratio of 11.96.

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $215.22. The price of the stock has increased by 5.35% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $235.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.63% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $271.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.43% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $277.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.32% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,604 shares of SQ stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $244.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.15% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of SQ stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $248. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.58% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of SQ stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $264.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Cash App Lead Brian Grassadonia sold 4,150 shares of SQ stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $253.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.58% since.

Director Mary G Meeker sold 8,207 shares of SQ stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $252.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.1% since.

Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of SQ stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $277.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.28% since.

