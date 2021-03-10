Evo Payments Inc (EVOP) EVP, General Counsel Groot Steven J De Sold $616,000 of Shares

EVP, General Counsel of Evo Payments Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Groot Steven J De (insider trades) sold 22,000 shares of EVOP on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $28 a share. The total sale was $616,000.

Evo Payments Inc has a market cap of $1.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $27.990000 with and P/S ratio of 2.70.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO James G Kelly sold 25,000 shares of EVOP stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $25.24. The price of the stock has increased by 10.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, International Darren Wilson sold 21,984 shares of EVOP stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $27.42. The price of the stock has increased by 2.08% since.

EVP, General Counsel Groot Steven J De sold 22,000 shares of EVOP stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.04% since.

Chief HR Officer Catherine E Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of EVOP stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $26. The price of the stock has increased by 7.65% since.

President, the Americas Brendan F Tansill sold 10,000 shares of EVOP stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $25.24. The price of the stock has increased by 10.9% since.

EVP, General Counsel Groot Steven J De sold 2,000 shares of EVOP stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.04% since.

