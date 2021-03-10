>
Skywest Inc (SKYW) President & CEO Russell A Childs Sold $2.4 million of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: SKYW -1.05%

President & CEO of Skywest Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Russell A Childs (insider trades) sold 41,020 shares of SKYW on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $58.21 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

SkyWest Inc offers scheduled passenger service to destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. It helps to connect major airlines and large hubs to smaller outlying cities. Skywest Inc has a market cap of $2.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.470000 with and P/S ratio of 1.38. The dividend yield of Skywest Inc stocks is 0.24%. Skywest Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.10% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Russell A Childs sold 41,020 shares of SKYW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $58.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Henry J Eyring sold 40,252 shares of SKYW stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $57.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.67% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SKYW stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $60.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.8% since.
  • Director James L Welch sold 1,000 shares of SKYW stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $57.12. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SKYW, click here

.

