Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) EVP and General Counsel Kenneth Jay Simon Sold $904,620 of Shares

March 10, 2021

EVP and General Counsel of Crown Castle International Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth Jay Simon (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of CCI on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $150.77 a share. The total sale was $904,620.

Crown Castle International Corp operates wireless tower communication sites in the United States. It owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures. Site rental generates maximum revenue for the company. Crown Castle International Corp has a market cap of $65.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $151.940000 with a P/E ratio of 64.90 and P/S ratio of 11.07. The dividend yield of Crown Castle International Corp stocks is 3.25%. Crown Castle International Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Crown Castle International Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Daniel K Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of CCI stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $150.73. The price of the stock has increased by 0.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director J Landis Martin bought 7,765 shares of CCI stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $158.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.9% since.
  • Director Matthew Thornton Iii bought 1,500 shares of CCI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $163.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.8% since.
  • Vice President and Controller Robert Sean Collins sold 800 shares of CCI stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $152.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.
  • EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of CCI stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $161.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.76% since.

