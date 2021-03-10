Autonation Inc (AN) CEO and Director Michael J Jackson Sold $12.7 million of Shares

CEO and Director of Autonation Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Jackson (insider trades) sold 143,195 shares of AN on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $88.93 a share. The total sale was $12.7 million.

AutoNation Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The company offers all types of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and accessories, automotive services, automotive finance and insurance products. Autonation Inc has a market cap of $7.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $87.140000 with a P/E ratio of 19.90 and P/S ratio of 0.37. Autonation Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 11.50% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Autonation Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Director Michael J Jackson sold 143,195 shares of AN stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $88.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.01% since.

CEO and Director Michael J Jackson sold 101,264 shares of AN stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $78.28. The price of the stock has increased by 11.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief Cust Exp Officer Marc G Cannon sold 60,110 shares of AN stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $80.78. The price of the stock has increased by 7.87% since.

EVP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec C Coleman Edmunds sold 34,671 shares of AN stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $86.66. The price of the stock has increased by 0.55% since.

Director Robert R Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AN stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.18% since.

EVP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec C Coleman Edmunds sold 6,540 shares of AN stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $79.85. The price of the stock has increased by 9.13% since.

EVP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AN stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $77.97. The price of the stock has increased by 11.76% since.

