Globe Life Inc (GL) Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman Sold $2.5 million of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: GL +2.11%

Co-Chairman & CEO of Globe Life Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary L Coleman (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of GL on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $100.54 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Torchmark Corp is a life and health insurance provider. The company through its Life Insurance and Health Insurance segments offers various plans and policies to several niche target groups. Globe Life Inc has a market cap of $10.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $101.140000 with a P/E ratio of 14.80 and P/S ratio of 2.27. The dividend yield of Globe Life Inc stocks is 0.75%. Globe Life Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Globe Life Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 25,000 shares of GL stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $100.54. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.
  • Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of GL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $97.34. The price of the stock has increased by 3.9% since.
  • Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 12,000 shares of GL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $97.49. The price of the stock has increased by 3.74% since.
  • Co-Chaiman & CEO Larry M Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $96.43. The price of the stock has increased by 4.88% since.
  • Co-Chairman & CEO Gary L Coleman sold 13,000 shares of GL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $96.53. The price of the stock has increased by 4.78% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Frank M Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of GL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $97.57. The price of the stock has increased by 3.66% since.
  • EVP & CFO Frank M Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of GL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $95.38. The price of the stock has increased by 6.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, General Counsel and CRO Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of GL stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $100.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.
  • Officer of Principal Sub John Henry Jr Rogers sold 1,875 shares of GL stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $100.46. The price of the stock has increased by 0.68% since.
  • SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Michael Shane Henrie sold 11,900 shares of GL stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $100.31. The price of the stock has increased by 0.83% since.
  • EVP - Investor Rel. & Admin. Michael Clay Majors sold 14,000 shares of GL stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $95.89. The price of the stock has increased by 5.48% since.
  • SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of GL stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $97.4. The price of the stock has increased by 3.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GL, click here

