EcoR1 Capital, LLC Buys Shattuck Labs Inc, Solid Biosciences Inc, Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Sells Kura Oncology Inc, Assembly Biosciences Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company EcoR1 Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Shattuck Labs Inc, Solid Biosciences Inc, Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Gritstone Oncology Inc, AC Immune SA, sells Kura Oncology Inc, Assembly Biosciences Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc, Surface Oncology Inc, GlycoMimetics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EcoR1 Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, EcoR1 Capital, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Xencor Inc (XNCR) - 4,547,072 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) - 3,200,649 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) - 2,456,854 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) - 9,426,640 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) - 3,092,218 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.03%

EcoR1 Capital, LLC initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $57.61, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.37%. The holding were 2,456,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC initiated holding in Solid Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.08 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $4.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 7,977,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,250,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gritstone Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.57 and $4.22, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 3,421,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC initiated holding in AC Immune SA. The purchase prices were between $4.47 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,410,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kronos Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 387,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC added to a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $32.36, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $35.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,195,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.87 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $9.66.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GlycoMimetics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $4.24, with an estimated average price of $3.51.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.56 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $12.65.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exicure Inc. The sale prices were between $1.4 and $2.1, with an estimated average price of $1.67.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $4.84.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 61.53%. The sale prices were between $29 and $41.62, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $29.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.03%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC still held 1,773,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 97%. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $23.98, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.45%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC still held 93,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Surface Oncology Inc by 98.54%. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.83%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC still held 48,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc by 41.43%. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $7.12, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC still held 1,606,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.