Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Palomar Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.300000 with a P/E ratio of 293.70 and P/S ratio of 11.87.

For the last quarter Palomar Holdings Inc reported a revenue of $42.3 million, compared with the revenue of $34.62 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $168.5 million, an increase of 48.7% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here..

The reported diluted earnings per share was 24 cents for the year, a decline of 51% from the previous year. The profitability rank of the company is 2 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Palomar Holdings Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $33.5 million, compared with $33.1 million in the previous year. The company had no long term debt. Palomar Holdings Inc has a financial strength rank of 7 (out of 10).

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of PLMR stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $87.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.88% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of PLMR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $98.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Heath A Fisher sold 6,500 shares of PLMR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $102.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.38% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of PLMR, click here.