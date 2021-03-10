Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Equity Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Equity Bancshares Inc is a full-service community bank. It offers services such as commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans & treasury management services. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from the interest income, fees, & interest. Equity Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $410.771 million; its shares were traded at around $28.250000 with and P/S ratio of 2.78.

For the last quarter Equity Bancshares Inc reported a revenue of $41.3 million, compared with the revenue of $38.30 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $154.1 million, an increase of 4.1% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Equity Bancshares Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 26.3% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $4.97 for the year, compared with the earnings per share of $2.28 in the previous year. The profitability rank of the company is 4 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Equity Bancshares Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $280.4 million, compared with $91.5 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $97.8 million, compared with $347.9 million in the previous year. Equity Bancshares Inc has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP/Chief Information Officer John Blakeney sold 97 shares of EQBK stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $24.25. The price of the stock has increased by 16.49% since.

Chief Risk Officer Tina Marie Call sold 204 shares of EQBK stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $24.2. The price of the stock has increased by 16.74% since.

EVP/Chief Information Officer John Blakeney sold 235 shares of EQBK stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $24.2. The price of the stock has increased by 16.74% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of EQBK, click here.