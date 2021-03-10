Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Chairman, CEO & President David R Brooks Sold $3 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO & President of Independent Bank Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David R Brooks (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of IBTX on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $75 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Independent Bank Group Inc is a bank holding company. It provides relationship-driven commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Independent Bank Group Inc has a market cap of $3.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.480000 with a P/E ratio of 16.37 and P/S ratio of 5.45. The dividend yield of Independent Bank Group Inc stocks is 1.45%. GuruFocus rated Independent Bank Group Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO & President David R Brooks sold 110,000 shares of IBTX stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $73.19. The price of the stock has increased by 4.5% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Michelle S Hickox sold 2,000 shares of IBTX stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has increased by 6.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, General Counsel Mark S Haynie sold 3,508 shares of IBTX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $75.62. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.

Vice Chairman and CRO Daniel W Brooks sold 5,000 shares of IBTX stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has increased by 6.22% since.

Vice Chairman and CRO Daniel W Brooks sold 5,000 shares of IBTX stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has increased by 9.26% since.

