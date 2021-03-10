Sherwin-williams Co (SHW) President and COO David B Sewell Sold $15.1 million of Shares

President and COO of Sherwin-williams Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David B Sewell (insider trades) sold 21,671 shares of SHW on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $697.33 a share. The total sale was $15.1 million.

Sherwin-Williams Co provides architectural paint and paint related products; and provides coatings for original-equipment manufacturers. It conducts its operations in North and South America, the Caribbean region, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Sherwin-williams Co has a market cap of $63.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $706.100000 with a P/E ratio of 32.00 and P/S ratio of 3.52. The dividend yield of Sherwin-williams Co stocks is 0.80%. Sherwin-williams Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Sherwin-williams Co the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP - Finance & CFO Allen J Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of SHW stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $700. The price of the stock has increased by 0.87% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP - Corporate Controller Jane M. Cronin sold 2,046 shares of SHW stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $699.55. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.

President and COO David B Sewell sold 21,671 shares of SHW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $697.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.26% since.

President and COO David B Sewell sold 10,244 shares of SHW stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $663.17. The price of the stock has increased by 6.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SHW, click here