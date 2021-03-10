Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing March 15, 2021

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack Creek Investment Corp. (the “ Company ”) announced that commencing March 15, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 34,500,000 units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbols “JCIC” and “JCICW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “JCICU.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.



About Jack Creek Investment Corp.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

