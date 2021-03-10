BioSig CEO Kenneth L. Londoner to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Westport, CT, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. ( BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company has been invited to attend the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at 8:00 AM ET. Mr. Londoner will also be available for investor meetings.

BioSig’s PURE EP™ System is an advanced signal acquisition and processing platform that sets a new standard in electrophysiology. The system provides essential diagnostic signals with high clinical value in all types of cardiac ablations. More than 38 physicians have completed over 580 patient cases with the PURE EP™ System across 7 clinical sites.

Event Location (virtual): Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Thursday, March 18th, 2021 at 8AM ET

Replay: A replay of the fireside chat will be available for 90 days

