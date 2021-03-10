>
W&T Offshore Announces Participation in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

March 10, 2021 | About: WTI +6.58%

HOUSTON, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference that will be held on March 15-17, 2021.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Janet Yang will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors registered for the conference on March 16. A pre-recorded virtual presentation done by Mr. Krohn in conjunction with the event will be posted on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, in the “Investors” section of the site, on the “News and Events” page beginning on Thursday, March 11. An updated investor slide deck also prepared in conjunction with the ROTH Conference will be posted in the “Investors” section of W&T’s website on that same morning.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 43 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 737,000 gross acres, including approximately 527,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 210,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACT:

Al Petrie
Investor Relations Coordinator
[email protected]
713-297-8024

Janet Yang
EVP & CFO
[email protected]
713-624-7326

