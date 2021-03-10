CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research 2021 Annual Meeting

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics ( CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that it will present a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, to be held in a virtual format from April 10 to 15 and May 17 to 21, 2021.



Title: CD70 knockout: A novel approach to augment CAR-T cell function

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy

Session Category: Immunology

Abstract Number: 1537, e-poster

Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ET via the AACR website, www.aacr.org

