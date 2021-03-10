>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research 2021 Annual Meeting

March 10, 2021 | About: CRSP -1.18%

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics ( CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that it will present a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, to be held in a virtual format from April 10 to 15 and May 17 to 21, 2021.

Title: CD70 knockout: A novel approach to augment CAR-T cell function
Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy
Session Category: Immunology
Abstract Number: 1537, e-poster
Date and Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ET via the AACR website, www.aacr.org

About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS® word mark and design logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Susan Kim
+1-617-307-7503
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Rachel Eides
WCG on behalf of CRISPR
+1-617-337-4167
[email protected]

