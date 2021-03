Franchise Group, Inc. Closes on the Acquisition of Pet Supplies Plus

ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. ( FRG) (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Pet Supplies Plus (“PSP”), a leading omnichannel retail chain and franchisor of pet supplies and services.

In conjunction with the closing of its acquisition of PSP, Franchise Group obtained $1.3 billion in new debt financing, which, together with cash on hand, funded the $700 million acquisition of PSP and refinanced the balance of the Company’s outstanding term loans and revolving loans.

Brian Kahn, President & CEO of Franchise Group said, “We are excited to welcome PSP, its management team, employees and franchisees to Franchise Group. We expect that PSP’s unit economics, expansion pipeline and execution track record will bring significant scale and diversification to Franchise Group.”

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, and Liberty Tax Service. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 4,600 locations predominantly located in the U.S. and Canada that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising agreements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projected future results. We refer you to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 26, 2020, and comparable sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

