Synchronoss to Participate in 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

March 10, 2021 | About: SNCR +4.35%

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. ( SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital platforms and products, today announced it will participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, which will be held virtually March 15th – 17th.

Jeff Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Clark, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat with ROTH’s Senior Software Research Analyst, Richard K. Baldry, CFA, on Monday, March 15th at 9:00 am ET, as well as 1x1 and small group virtual meetings with investors during the event. For those interested in registering for the event please email [email protected] or contact your ROTH representative.

To access a live webcast or replay of the fireside chat, please visit the investor relations section of Synchronoss’ website at www.synchronoss.com.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held, and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, and digital products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Todd Kehrli or Joo-Hun Kim
MKR Investor Relations
623-745-4046
[email protected]

