Vincerx Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. ( VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, being held virtually April 10-15, 2021.



Poster presentation details: Poster Title: A novel small molecule drug conjugate -αvβ3 integrin antagonist linked to a cytotoxic camptothecin derivative- for the treatment of multiple cancer types Presenter: Hans-Georg Lerchen Session Type: E-Poster Session Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Novel Drug Delivery Systems Permanent Abstract Number: 1314

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.vincerx.com once the presentation has concluded.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

Vincerx Pharma (Vincerx) is a recently formed clinical-stage life sciences company focused on leveraging its extensive development and oncology expertise to advance new therapies intended to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. Vincerx’s executive team has assembled a management team of biopharmaceutical experts with extensive experience in building and operating organizations that develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients. Vincerx’s current pipeline is derived from an exclusive license agreement with Bayer and includes a clinical-stage and follow-on small molecule drug program and a preclinical stage bioconjugation/next-generation antibody-drug conjugate platform. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com.

