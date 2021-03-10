>
HighPeak Energy, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on Monday, March 15, 2021

March 10, 2021 | About: HPK -6.66%

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. ( HPK) (“HighPeak Energy”), today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter 2020 and full year operational and financial results after the close of trading on Monday, March 15, 2020.

HighPeak Energy will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 as well as provide an overview of recent activities and its 2021 operating plan. Conference call participants may call (833) 362-0226 (United States/Canada) or (914) 987-7683 (International) and enter confirmation code 2656449. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on the HighPeak Energy’s website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the “Investors” section of the website. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower

Vice President, Business Development

817.850.9204

[email protected]

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.

