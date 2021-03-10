Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( IRTC) (“iRhythm”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired iRhythm common stock between August 4, 2020 and January 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired iRhythm common stock during the Class Period may, no later than April 2, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

According to the complaint, iRhythm is a digital healthcare company that offers a portfolio of ambulatory cardiac monitoring services on its platform called the Zio service. iRhythm receives revenue for its Zio service primarily from third-party payors, which includes commercial payors and government agencies, such as the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”). On August 3, 2020, the CMS issued its Calendar Year 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule, which would update payment policies, payment rates, and other provisions for services to be furnished under the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule on or after January 1, 2021.

The Class Period begins on August 4, 2020, when iRhythm held a conference call with analysts to discuss the CMS proposed rule. During this call, Kevin M. King (“King”), then President and CEO of iRhythm, discussed at length how iRhythm “worked hand-in-hand with the various governing bodies . . . in drafting and constructing” the language used in the CMS’s proposed rule, and that iRhythm was “well aware and well informed” of the proposed CMS rules. King praised the impact the proposed rule would have on iRhythm’s business and revenues, stating that “[i]f we were to apply the new codes and proposed rates, our 2019 revenues would increase slightly,” and that “our total business will be up slightly overall.”

However, the truth began to be revealed on December 1, 2020, when the CMS issued its final rule, which finalized the codes as anticipated, but did not finalize national pricing for certain products and services offered by iRhythm. On December 2, 2020, iRhythm’s common stock opened at $183.00 per share, down from the December 1, 2020 close of $240.64.

Then on January 29, 2021, Medicare Administrative Contractor, Novitas Solutions, published actual reimbursement rates under the CMS’s 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule. A Baird analyst commented that these rates were “way lower than” the former codes, citing one example where iRhythm was previously reimbursed around $311, but was now receiving just $42.68. Following this news, the price of iRhythm’s common stock closed at $168.42 on January 29, 2021, down approximately 33% from its January 28, 2021 close of $251.00.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) iRhythm’s business would suffer as a result of the CMS’s rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in iRhythm’s business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

