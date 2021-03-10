Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Present at Siebert Williams Shank - West Coast Utilities Virtual Conference

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) management will present at the Siebert Williams Shank - West Coast Utilities Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

John Hester, president and chief executive officer; Greg Peterson, senior vice president/chief financial officer; Ken Kenny, vice president/finance/treasurer, of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.; and Justin Brown, senior vice president/general counsel of Southwest Gas Corporation, will present on Wednesday, March 17, at 7:50 a.m. (PDT).

The presentation materials utilized at the seminar will be accessible on the Southwest website at www.swgasholdings.com, that morning, beginning at 7:00 a.m. (PDT).

