Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2021 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

March 10, 2021 | About: NYSE:LVS -0.16%

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2021

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) will participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Mr. Robert G. Goldstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Patrick Dumont, President and Chief Operating Officer will participate in a discussion which is scheduled to begin at approximately 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time (4:15 p.m. Eastern Time).

A webcast of the discussion may be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.sands.com.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares charitable giving and community engagement program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

Contacts:

Investment Community:
Daniel Briggs
(702) 414-1221

Media:
Ron Reese
(702) 414-3607

LVSC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Las Vegas Sands)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/las-vegas-sands-to-participate-in-the-2021-jp-morgan-gaming-lodging-restaurant--leisure-management-access-forum-301245094.html

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands


