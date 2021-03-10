XL Investor Filing Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against XL Fleet Corp.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of XL Fleet Corp. ("XL Fleet" or the "Company") (NYSE: XL) from October 2, 2020 through March 2, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors: (i) that XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (ii) that at least 18 of 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (iii) that XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (iv) that XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 3, 2021, Muddy Waters Research ("Muddy Waters") published a report entitled: "XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL): More SPAC Trash," alleging, among other things, that salespeople were "pressured to inflate their sales pipelines materially in order to mislead XL's board and investors" and that "customer reorder rates are in reality quite low" due to "poor performance and regulatory issues." Citing interviews with former employees, the report alleged that "at least 18 of 33 customers XL featured were inactive." Muddy Waters also claimed that XL has "weak technology" and that "XL's announcement of future class 7-8 upfits seems highly promotional" because the task is "too technologically complex for XL engineers to deliver on the promised timeline."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.09, or 13%, to close at $13.86 per share on March 3, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The share price continued to decline by $2.69, or 19.4%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $11.17 per share on March 5, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

