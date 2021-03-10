Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR; VLDRW) ("Velodyne") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Velodyne securities between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021

On February 22, 2021, before the market opened, Velodyne announced that its Board of Directors had "removed David Hall as Chairman of the Board and terminated Marta Hall's employment as Chief Marketing Officer of the Company" after the Audit Committee's investigation "concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to certain Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with [Velodyne] officers and directors." In addition, Velodyne's Board formally censured Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall, but they would remain directors of Velodyne.

Following this news, Velodyne's common stock fell $3.14, or approximately 15%, to close at $17.97 per share on February 22, 2021. Additionally, Velodyne's warrants fell $1.47, or approximately 20%, to close at $5.90 per warrant on February 22, 2021.

Velodyne investors may, no later than May 3, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

