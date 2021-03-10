Mixel, Rambus and Hardent Collaborate to Deliver State-of-the-Art Integrated MIPI Display Subsystem Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif. and MONTREAL, QC, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixel, Inc., a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs, Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, and Hardent, Inc., a leading provider of video compression IP cores, announced a state-of-the-art solution for next-generation displays. This integrated solution brings together the IP of the three MIPI® Alliance member companies enabling rapid deployment of mobile, AR/VR and automotive displays leveraging MIPI DSI-2 technology. This optimized solution is available immediately and includes:

Targeting display applications requiring high bandwidth and excellent power efficiency, this subsystem solution brings a significant improvement in overall throughput available with DSI-2. This level of integration using proven, broadly adopted IP sets a new benchmark for performance, ease of implementation, and time to market.

"We are excited to announce the combined solution with our Mixel MIPI Central partners, Rambus and Hardent, to fill a gap in the MIPI ecosystem," said Justin Endo, marketing manager at Mixel. "Side-by-side instances of our latest generation of C-PHY/D-PHY combo IP support over 60 Gbps aggregate bandwidth without compression, but with it, we can support up to three times that, enabling state-of-the-art performance, and future-proofing our customers' designs for years to come."

"The Rambus fully configurable, high-performance DSI-2 Host and Peripheral Controller cores have been fully integrated, verified and delivered with the Mixel PHY and Hardent DSC, enabling customers to quickly create state-of-the-art display designs," said Joe Rodriguez, product marketing manager at Rambus.

"We are very pleased to launch this new display IP subsystem with our partners Mixel and Rambus," says Alain Legault, VP of IP products at Hardent. "Hardent's DSC IP cores have been fully integrated and verified with the Mixel PHY and Rambus controller IP, giving customers the confidence to leverage the advantages of DSC video compression, all while saving vital time during the design cycle."

Benefits of the Mixel-Rambus-Hardent MIPI DSI-2 Solution

Optimized for ASIC design performance (PPA)

Maximized functionality and availability of all MIPI DSI-2 operating modes

Lower project risk with a fully integrated and verified IP solution

Accelerate ASIC and SoC time to market

Technical Details

Mixel's MIPI C-PHY/D-PHY combo IP is a high-frequency, low-power, low-cost, physical layer. It can be configured as a MIPI transmitter or receiver, supporting both the camera interface MIPI CSI-2® v3.0 and display interface DSI-2 v1.1 and is backward compatible with previous generations of each specification. In C-PHY mode, Mixel's MIPI C-PHY v2.0 supports a speed of 4.5 giga-symbols per second (Gsps) per trio which is an equivalent data rate of 10.26 Gbps/trio. In D-PHY mode, the IP supports speeds up to 4.5 Gbps per lane and complies with the MIPI D-PHY v2.5 specification. With up to three trios in C-PHY and up to four lanes in the D-PHY, the combo IP reaches an aggregate bandwidth of 30.78 Gbps and 18 Gbps in their respective modes.

The Rambus DSI-2 Controller cores are DSI-2 v1.1 compliant and optimized for high performance, low power and small size. The cores are full featured supporting host (Tx) and peripheral (Rx), multiple user interface options, and are highly configurable. 64 and 32-bit core widths are available enabling the user to make clock rate versus size tradeoffs.

Hardent's VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) IP cores are designed for use in cutting-edge display applications where visually lossless, ultra-low latency compression is required. DSC video compression increases overall transmission bandwidth on the MIPI DSI-2 transport interface by up to 3X, allowing designers to free up the bandwidth needed to create displays with higher resolutions, faster refresh rates, and greater color depths.

Webinar

For more information about the Mixel, Rambus and Hardent IP subsystem, register now to attend the webinar, "Next-Generation Displays: An Integrated IP Solution from Mixel, Rambus and Hardent"presented by the three companies on April 7th at 11:00am Pacific Time.

Availability

The Mixel, Rambus, and Hardent MIPI DSI-2 / VESA DSC subsystem solution is available today in both host (TX) and peripheral (RX) versions.

Follow Mixel:

Company website: mixel.com

Twitter: @Mixel_inc

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mixel-inc.

YouTube: youtube.com/user/MixelInc

Facebook: facebook.com/Mixelinc/

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com

Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog

Twitter: @rambusinc

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/rambus

Facebook: facebook.com/RambusInc

Follow Hardent:

Company website: hardent.com

Twitter: @HardentInc

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hardent



About Mixel, Inc.

Mixel is a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel's mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHY, MIPI M-PHY®, MIPI C-PHY, LVDS, and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

About Hardent, Inc.

Hardent is a professional services firm providing IP products, engineering services, and training solutions to leading electronics equipment and component manufacturers throughout the world. Hardent's video compression and Forward Error Correction IP cores enable designers to handle the bandwidth requirements associated with designing cutting-edge display products.

About MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 325 member companies worldwide and 14 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.

Press Contacts:

Justin Endo

Mixel, Inc.

T: (408) 436-8500 x117

[email protected]

Cori Pasinetti

Rambus Corporate Communications

t: (650) 309-6226

[email protected]

Emma-Jane Crozier

Hardent, Inc.

T: (514) 284-5252 x1029

[email protected]

Mixel® and the Mixel logo are registered trademarks of Mixel, Inc.

Rambus® and the Rambus logo are registered trademarks of Rambus, Inc.

Hardent® and the Hardent logo are registered trademarks of Hardent, Inc.

MIPI®, MIPI CSI-2®, MIPI DSI®, and MIPI M-PHY® are registered trademarks owned by MIPI Alliance. MIPI DSI-2SM, MIPI C-PHYSM and MIPI D-PHYSM are service marks of MIPI Alliance.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mixel-rambus-and-hardent-collaborate-to-deliver-state-of-the-art-integrated-mipi-display-subsystem-solution-301244800.html

SOURCE Rambus Inc.