Silicon Labs' 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2021 Proxy Statement Available Online

March 10, 2021 | About: NAS:SLAB

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today posted its 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2021 Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, on the Investor Relations page of the company website. Shareholders may also request hard copies of the reports by calling 866-648-8133, or by emailing [email protected].

(PRNewsfoto/Silicon Labs)

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-2020-annual-report-to-shareholders-and-2021-proxy-statement-available-online-301245057.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs


