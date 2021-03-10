>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ALIANSCE SONAE: High Occupancy Rate And Strong Operating Cash Generation

March 10, 2021 | About: BSP:ALSC3 -2.12% BSP:ALSO3 -1.45%

PR Newswire

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 10, 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A. (B3: ALSO3), one of the largest shopping mall owners and operators in Brazil, announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20).

4Q20 Highlights

96% of regular operating hours. During the 4Q20, portfolio's malls ran on average for 96% of the regular hours, while vehicle flow was approximately 80% of that observed in 4Q19, contributing to the improvement of operating results.

Sales resumption. Aliansce Sonae's total sales reached 86.3% of the 4Q19 sales level. SSS and SAS indicators were both -11.6% in 4Q20, confirming the recovery pace of operations.

95.8% occupancy rate at the end of 2020. The partnership and support to tenants Company since the beginning of the pandemic, combined with the commercial strength, the malls' leadership positions, and the successful tenants' connections to the Company's digital platforms enabled malls' occupancy rate to remain at high levels, considering the crisis faced by the industry.

Operational improvement captured in NOI. Aliansce Sonae's continued cost discipline, contributed to the R$199.7 million NOI posted in 4Q20, which already accounts for PDA, however with a lower impact compared to the previous two quarters.

EBITDA and FFO evolution. EBITDA was R$174.0 million in 4Q20, reflecting the improvement in operating figures. The FFO recorded R$123.0 in the quarter, mainly translating the savings generated from the successful liability management strategy.

Solid cash generation. Aliansce Sonae ended 2020 with a cash balance of R$1.4 billion and Net Debt/Ebitda of 1.2x. In FY20, the Company achieved an operational cash generation of R$290.8 million, confirming its portfolio's resilience and effectiveness in liability management.

Digital engagement and marketplace launches. The "Buy Online" tool engaged more than 4,500 tenants – which benefited the relaunch of Parque D. Pedro Shopping's marketplace, in December 2020, and the launch of the Shopping da Bahia's marketplace, in February 2021.

For a full version of 4Q20 Earnings Release, please, refer to https://ri.alianscesonae.com.br/en

Aliansce Sonae will hold its conference call and webcast on March 11th, at 09:00 a.m. US ET (in portuguese) / 10:00 a.m. US ET (in english). To access the call, dial +1 (412) 717-9627 / +55 11 3181-8565 / +55 11 4210-1803, code "Aliansce Sonae". Webcast is available at https://ri.alianscesonae.com.br/en

For more information, please, contact Daniella Guanabara, IRO, at + 55 21 2176-7272 or [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aliansce-sonae-high-occupancy-rate-and-strong-operating-cash-generation-301245076.html

SOURCE Aliansce Shopping Centers S.A.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)