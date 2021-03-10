>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Chairman and CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sold $1.1 million of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: SPT +1.16%

Chairman and CEO of Sprout Social Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Justyn Russell Howard (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of SPT on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $53.98 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Sprout Social Inc has a market cap of $3.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.670000 with and P/S ratio of 22.35.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of SPT stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $53.98. The price of the stock has increased by 6.84% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of SPT stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $68.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.86% since.
  • CFO and Treasurer Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of SPT stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $66.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,692 shares of SPT stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $68.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.86% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer, 10% Owner Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of SPT stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $68.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.86% since.
  • Director Steven A Collins sold 10,000 shares of SPT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $71.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.77% since.
  • President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of SPT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $71.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.9% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer, 10% Owner Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 34,000 shares of SPT stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $69.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.89% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)