Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Chairman and CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sold $1.1 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Sprout Social Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Justyn Russell Howard (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of SPT on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $53.98 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Sprout Social Inc has a market cap of $3.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.670000 with and P/S ratio of 22.35.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of SPT stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $53.98. The price of the stock has increased by 6.84% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of SPT stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $68.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.86% since.

CFO and Treasurer Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of SPT stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $66.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,692 shares of SPT stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $68.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.86% since.

Chief Technology Officer, 10% Owner Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of SPT stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $68.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.86% since.

Director Steven A Collins sold 10,000 shares of SPT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $71.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.77% since.

President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of SPT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $71.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.9% since.

Chief Technology Officer, 10% Owner Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 34,000 shares of SPT stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $69.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.89% since.

