10x Genomics Inc (TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CFO of 10x Genomics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Justin J. Mcanear (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of TXG on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $147.3 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

10x Genomics Inc has a market cap of $16.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $151.580000 with and P/S ratio of 51.73.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of TXG stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $147.3. The price of the stock has increased by 2.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John R Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of TXG stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $183.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.25% since.

Director John R Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of TXG stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $193. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.46% since.

