Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) President and CEO Mark W Brugger Sold $2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Diamondrock Hospitality Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark W Brugger (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of DRH on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $10.11 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Diamondrock Hospitality Co functions in the real estate sector. As a real estate investment trust, the company primarily focuses on a portfolio of lodging facilities such as hotels and resorts. Diamondrock Hospitality Co has a market cap of $2.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.500000 with and P/S ratio of 7.08.

CEO Recent Trades:

