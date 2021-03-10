>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) President and CEO Mark W Brugger Sold $2 million of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: DRH +3.14%

President and CEO of Diamondrock Hospitality Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark W Brugger (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of DRH on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $10.11 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Diamondrock Hospitality Co functions in the real estate sector. As a real estate investment trust, the company primarily focuses on a portfolio of lodging facilities such as hotels and resorts. Diamondrock Hospitality Co has a market cap of $2.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.500000 with and P/S ratio of 7.08.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Mark W Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DRH stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $10.11. The price of the stock has increased by 3.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DRH, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)