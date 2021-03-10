Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury Sold $530,040 of Shares

COO of Methode Electronics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph Elias Khoury (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of MEI on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $44.17 a share. The total sale was $530,040.

Methode Electronics Inc is a part of the electronic components industry. Its main products primarily include components and subsystem devices. Methode Electronics Inc has a market cap of $1.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.490000 with a P/E ratio of 14.33 and P/S ratio of 1.74. The dividend yield of Methode Electronics Inc stocks is 0.99%. Methode Electronics Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 23.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Methode Electronics Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of MEI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $44.17. The price of the stock has increased by 2.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MEI, click here