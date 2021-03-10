Allakos Inc (ALLK) President, COO and CFO Adam Tomasi Sold $7.3 million of Shares

President, COO and CFO of Allakos Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Adam Tomasi (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of ALLK on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $122.11 a share. The total sale was $7.3 million.

Allakos Inc has a market cap of $6.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $120.160000 .

CFO Recent Trades:

President, COO and CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of ALLK stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $113.56. The price of the stock has increased by 5.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

member - potential 10% group Robert J More sold 32,554 shares of ALLK stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $114.22. The price of the stock has increased by 5.2% since.

10% Owner Guy P Nohra sold 25,768 shares of ALLK stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $111.64. The price of the stock has increased by 7.63% since.

Chief Medical Officer Henrik S Md Rasmussen sold 61,952 shares of ALLK stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $116.86. The price of the stock has increased by 2.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ALLK, click here