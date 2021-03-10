>
Flex (FLEX) EVP, General Counsel David Scott Offer Sold $2 million of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: FLEX +2.6%

EVP, General Counsel of Flex (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Scott Offer (insider trades) sold 121,071 shares of FLEX on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $16.74 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Flex Ltd is a provider of Sketch-to-Scale services. It provides designing, manufacturing and supply chain services of packaged consumer electronics and industrial products to various industries and end-markets. Flex Ltd has a market cap of $8.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $17.590000 with a P/E ratio of 21.33 and P/S ratio of 0.38. Flex Ltd had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Flex Ltd the business predictability rank of 1.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of FLEX stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $19.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Group President Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of FLEX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $16.74. The price of the stock has increased by 5.08% since.
  • EVP, General Counsel David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of FLEX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $16.74. The price of the stock has increased by 5.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FLEX, click here

.

Comments

