Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sold $843,451 of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: ZM -1.78%

COO of Zoom Video Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aparna Bawa (insider trades) sold 2,593 shares of ZM on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $325.28 a share. The total sale was $843,451.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has a market cap of $98.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $336.030000 with a P/E ratio of 149.36 and P/S ratio of 37.86.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of ZM stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $334.72. The price of the stock has increased by 0.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of ZM stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $325.28. The price of the stock has increased by 3.3% since.
  • Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of ZM stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $324.8. The price of the stock has increased by 3.46% since.
  • Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 43,716 shares of ZM stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $331.11. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.
  • Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 37,600 shares of ZM stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $344.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.
  • Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of ZM stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $363.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.6% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZM, click here

.

